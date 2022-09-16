UrduPoint.com

Marine Fisheries Department To Open Liaison Office In Gwadar

Published September 16, 2022

Marine Fisheries department to open liaison office in Gwadar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Director General, Marine Fisheries Department, Shazia has said that in view of the increase in commercial activities at Gwadar Port, a Liaison Office of the Federal Marine Fisheries Department will soon be opened with a modern laboratory facility in Gwadar.

She expressed these views during an export policy awareness session held for the businessmen here at Gwadar.

Local businessmen Akmal Shah, Naeem Rasheed, Siraj, Shoaib, Mutalib Majeed along with the president of the local fish industry, Chambers of Commerce Haji Abdul Basit were also present.

She said that the marine fisheries department at Gwadar will facilitate timely laboratory processing of the commodities to be exported abroad, especially fish, to local traders.

"Thanks to the special efforts of the Federal Secretary Marine Affairs Matahar Niaz Rana for the promotion of commercial activities in Gwadar, practical steps have been started to ensure the provision of commercial facilities in Gwadar Port," She said that the basic documents required by the industrialists for the export of fish from Gwadar port should be prepared soon.

While appreciating the efforts of the Federal Marine Fisheries Department, local businessmen said that for the first time in the country's history, commercial activities in the region have been boosted thanks to the partnership of local industrialists for the success of Pak-China relations and CPEC.

The economic activities in the region will help remove the sense of deprivation among the people of Balochsitan.

