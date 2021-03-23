UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maritime Affairs Authorized PNSC Oil Tanker To Slightly Divert 50 NMs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 05:24 PM

Maritime Affairs authorized PNSC oil tanker to slightly divert 50 NMs

Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi has authorized PNSC oil tanker to slightly divert 50 Nautical Miles from its course to deliver 30 days ration, water & medical supplies to the crew on stranded tug boat Mehr in Saudi territorial waters off the coast of Jeddah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi has authorized PNSC oil tanker to slightly divert 50 Nautical Miles from its course to deliver 30 days ration, water & medical supplies to the crew on stranded tug boat Mehr in Saudi territorial waters off the coast of Jeddah.

In a statement, the Ministry of Maritime Affairs said that "Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) first had to seek permission/liaise with Saudi Maritime & Port Authorities to provide assistance to the crew in distress",. The sailors in view of their pending 8 months wages preferred to stay on tug. As per the skipper of the tug, the owner has undertaken to rescue them in a couple of days.

Related Topics

Pakistan Water Jeddah Oil Saudi Ali Haider From Pakistan National Shipping Corporation Limited

Recent Stories

UAE’s industrial exports valued at AED84.2 billi ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai underlines competitiveness as one of &#039;S ..

26 minutes ago

Punjab govt declares location of NAB’s Lahore of ..

32 minutes ago

Chairman Senate asks private sector to take lead i ..

2 minutes ago

UN verifies 15 death.400 missing in Rohingya fire

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 72 lives, infects 3,270 more peopl ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.