Maritime Affairs authorized PNSC oil tanker to slightly divert 50 NMs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi has authorized PNSC oil tanker to slightly divert 50 Nautical Miles from its course to deliver 30 days ration, water & medical supplies to the crew on stranded tug boat Mehr in Saudi territorial waters off the coast of Jeddah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi has authorized PNSC oil tanker to slightly divert 50 Nautical Miles from its course to deliver 30 days ration, water & medical supplies to the crew on stranded tug boat Mehr in Saudi territorial waters off the coast of Jeddah.

In a statement, the Ministry of Maritime Affairs said that "Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) first had to seek permission/liaise with Saudi Maritime & Port Authorities to provide assistance to the crew in distress",. The sailors in view of their pending 8 months wages preferred to stay on tug. As per the skipper of the tug, the owner has undertaken to rescue them in a couple of days.