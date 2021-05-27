UrduPoint.com
Maritime Affairs Completes Phase One Of Outreach Initiative: Ali Zaidi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 12:10 PM

Maritime Affairs completes phase one of outreach initiative: Ali Zaidi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Ministry of Maritime Affairs has completed phase one of the out-reach Initiative covering 1100 KM along coastal belt of the country.

In a tweet, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi said that the initiative was aimed to create awareness in fisherman communities at grass root level under the ambit of Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme.

According to Ministry, an outreach initiative was underway for the fishermen community along the Coastal Belt (Gadani, Kund Malir, Sar Bandar Gwadar) in order to explain and educate them about the salient features of Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme.

