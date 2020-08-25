Maritime Affairs hotline aims to directly reach to minister to report any sort of malpractice

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Ministry of Maritime Affairs hotline & email aimed to directly reach out to the Federal Minister to report any sort of malpractices or corruption at any level.

According to Ministry of Maritime Affairs as a first step a public whatsapp number 0300-0822234 and an email address AntiCorruptionMOMA@Gmail.

com were set up so all those connected with Maritime sector could directly reach out to the Minister to report irregularities or offer suggestions.

The minister personally monitor and take action against anyone who is involved in corruption.

The Ministry also achieved E-Office Level 4+ in November 2019 and is heading the concept of Blue Economy of Pakistan. Blue Economy has defined as sustainable commercial growth improving livelihood and creating jobs. While preserving and protecting the health of Oceanic Ecosystem.