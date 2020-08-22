UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maritime Affairs Launched Pakistan's First Business & Biodiversity Platform At Port Qasim

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 02:54 PM

Maritime Affairs launched Pakistan's first Business & Biodiversity Platform at Port Qasim

Port Qasim Authority (PQA), Ministry of Martime Affairs has launched Pakistan's first Business and Biodiversity Platform (BBP) at Port Qasim

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :Port Qasim Authority (PQA), Ministry of Martime Affairs has launched Pakistan's first business and Biodiversity Platform (BBP) at Port Qasim.

According to 2 years performance report August 2018 -2020 of the government, following the Prime Minister Initiative of Green Year Pakistan, plantation of over 1 million mangroves was underway.

A detail study of the new master plan for the Port Qasim has completed. Plan has also been finalized to uplift the entire infrastructure of PQA and its industrial area. This include up-gradation of the roads, laying of sewerage line, water distribution channels and power supply, residential accommodation for PQA employees, Primary and Secondary school, State of the Art sports Complex with a cricket ground fit to first class matches at an approximate combine cost of Rs. 3 billion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Prime Minister Sports Business Water August 2018 Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Port Qasim

Recent Stories

California fires force thousands to flee as govern ..

2 minutes ago

Foolproof security arrangements finalized for Muha ..

2 minutes ago

Lukashenko Accuses Western Countries of Direct Med ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Army continues relief activities in rain- ..

2 minutes ago

President Alvi congratulates Turkey on "biggest" n ..

13 minutes ago

Family members of missing PhD scholar hold demonst ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.