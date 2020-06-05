UrduPoint.com
Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi Calls On Prime Minister

Fri 05th June 2020 | 10:06 PM

Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi calls on Prime Minister

Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here.

During the meeting, they discussed the matters pertaining to the ministry and development works in latter's constituency.

