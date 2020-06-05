Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi Calls On Prime Minister
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 10:06 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here.
During the meeting, they discussed the matters pertaining to the ministry and development works in latter's constituency.