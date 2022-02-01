UrduPoint.com

Maritime Affairs Minister Calls On FM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2022 | 04:25 PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Maritime Affairs and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh chapter, Syed Ali Zaidi Tuesday called on Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi to discuss the political situation of the province.

During the meeting, Syed Ali Zaidi apprised the foreign minister/vice chairman PTI, of the details regarding the 'Sindh long march' scheduled for February 26 from Ghotki to Karachi, a press release said.

Qureshi observed that all the political parties had been protesting against the black local bodies' law of the Sindh government.

He said the PTI could not leave the people of Sindh in poverty and backwardness, adding their political struggle would continue for the abolition of the discriminatory local government system of Sindh.

The foreign minister said that use of force to disperse the peaceful demonstration of citizens in Karachi was highly condemnable.

The PTI vice chairman also thanked Ali Zaidi and expressed satisfaction over the preparation for Sindh long march.

