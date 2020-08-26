Maritime Affairs Minister visits flooded city areas

(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Wednesday visited various city areas flooded with rain water and assured the affectees of all possible rescue and relief support on behalf of the Federal Government

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Wednesday visited various city areas flooded with rain water and assured the affectees of all possible rescue and relief support on behalf of the Federal Government.

Talking to media after his visit, the Federal Minister said that not only in Karachi but in entire Sindh province the situation was worst after two-day heavy rain spell. The main cities and many towns were under urban flood. In various areas of Karachi and other cities and towns of the province the rain water had entered houses and the residents were forced to take shelter on roof-tops of their homes or on other higher places.

He said that on Thursday he would visit to Badin town to take account the post-rain situation there.

He was critical on Pakistan Peoples Party for its poor performance during its 12-year rule and converting the entire province into a slum area.The people of Sindh were confronted to serious civic , social and economic problems.

He said the over-flowing Malir river had played havoc with the localities in its catchment belt on both sides.

On this occasion, he announced that the residents of the worst rain- affected areas of the city would be provided food till the situation would normalize.

But , he added, this was not a solution. There must be proper and permanent solution of the civic and infrastructure issues of this mega city, which is an international economic hub.

Ali Zaidi pledged that he would be raising voice and fighting the case of Karachiites at all available forms.

He rejected the argument that the Central District of the city was flooded because of Green Line Bus project.

" Even before Green Line , Central District used to be flooded wherever it rained heavily," he said.

He was confident that through the committee recently formed by Prime Minister Imran Khan on revival and upgradation of infrastructure of Karachi , the situation would very much improve within next couple of months. This committee included three ministers each from Federal and Sindh governments , besides representatives of different government agencies like NDMA, FWO and law enforcing agencies.

After Aushura, NDMA with support of Rangers and Sindh police would start removing encroachments along the main nullahs of the city for proper cleaning and strengthening of these nullahs to ensure quick drain of rain water in future.