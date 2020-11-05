UrduPoint.com
Maritime Affairs Ministry Takes Steps To Boost Seafood Exports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 01:58 PM

Ministry of Maritime Affairs has taken various steps to transform the fisheries sector as per the modern standards which would substantially boost country seafood exports

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Ministry of Maritime Affairs has taken various steps to transform the fisheries sector as per the modern standards which would substantially boost country seafood exports.

According to official of the ministry, steps are being taken for the refurbishment of the Korangi Fisheries Harbour (KFH) for boosting the fisheries industry in the country, adding that Karachi being the only deep sea fishing harbour in the country.

An official of Ministry of Maritime Affairs told APP that currently the fish and seafood exports of the country were limited to $450 million only, but it could be enhanced to $ 2.5 billion if we have a proper deep sea fishing policy.

He said that a deep sea fishing policy has been prepared in consultations with the stakeholders to uplift the fishing sector. The present government is developing a mechanism to check the smuggling.

He said that government was making all out efforts to promote potentials sectors as the Shipping Policy had already been recently announced.

He said that fish processing plants would be set up. The government also providing soft loans to fishermen under the Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES) of Kamayab Jawan Programme for boosting fisheries sector. He said that steps were being taken to train fishermen properly.

