Maritime Affairs set up new Manning Company

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Ministry of Maritime Affairs has been set up a new Manning Company under the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC).

According to ministry, the new company will facilitate the employment of seafarers on international shipping lines.

The Ministry had devised a comprehensive Shipping Policy in 2019 aimed at attracting the private sector to participate in the shipping, an official of ministry told APP on Wednesday..

"Under the Policy shipping companies was registering their vessels in Pakistan gain major financial concessions." he said, adding that they will also be exempted customs duty.

He said that for the first time Pakistan was also awarded the chairmanship of INFOFISH a project of the FAO and the leading force of the marketing support for fish producers and exporters in Asia Pacific.