UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maritime Affairs Spearheading Concept Of Blue Economy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 03:40 PM

Maritime Affairs spearheading concept of Blue Economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :The Minister of Maritime Affairs is spearheading the concept of Blue Economy in the country.

According to Ministry of Maritime Affairs, "Blue Economy is defined as sustainable commercial growth, improving livelihood and creating jobs using ocean resources while preserving and protecting health of oceanic ecosystem.

"The Blue Economy concept embraces many industries including ports, shipping companies, energy/renewable energy, fisheries, Maritime transportation, tourism, Climate Change, Waste Management to name a few.

The Blue Economy sector presents many investment opportunities in the Maritime Sector including Marine food Processing Chain, Exploitation of EEZ, LPG Terminal, LNG Terminal, Silk Route and BRI Coastal Development and Shipping industry.

Related Topics

LPG Industry Silk Road Jobs

Recent Stories

India reports 78,761 new coronavirus infections

2 hours ago

Waha Capital launches Income Generating Islamic Fu ..

3 hours ago

US reports 44,656 new COVID-19 cases

3 hours ago

UAE aid ship arrives in Al Mukalla Port, Yemen

4 hours ago

UAE Press: Back to school amid caution and eagerne ..

5 hours ago

Brazil&#039;s coronavirus death toll at 120,262, w ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.