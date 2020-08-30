Maritime Affairs spearheading concept of Blue Economy

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :The Minister of Maritime Affairs is spearheading the concept of Blue Economy in the country.

According to Ministry of Maritime Affairs, "Blue Economy is defined as sustainable commercial growth, improving livelihood and creating jobs using ocean resources while preserving and protecting health of oceanic ecosystem.

"The Blue Economy concept embraces many industries including ports, shipping companies, energy/renewable energy, fisheries, Maritime transportation, tourism, Climate Change, Waste Management to name a few.

The Blue Economy sector presents many investment opportunities in the Maritime Sector including Marine food Processing Chain, Exploitation of EEZ, LPG Terminal, LNG Terminal, Silk Route and BRI Coastal Development and Shipping industry.