Maritime Affairs spearheading concept of Blue Economy

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 01:08 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Ministry of Maritime Affairs is spearheading the concept of Blue Economy in the country which presents many investment opportunities in the Maritime sector.

According to Ministry, Blue Economy is defined as sustainable commercial growth, improving livelihood and creating jobs using ocean resources while preserving and protecting the health of oceanic ecosystem.

Blue economy concepts embrace many industries including ports, shipping companies, energy/renewable energy, fisheries, maritime transportation, tourism, climate change, waste management to name a few.

The blue economy sector presents many investment opportunities in the maritime sector including Marine food processing chain, exploitation of EEZ, LPG terminal, LNG terminal, Silk Route and BRI, coastal development and shipping industry.

