Maritime Affairs to complete various China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects by 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Ministry of Maritime Affairs will complete the projects of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) including construction of Eastbay Expressway, Establishment of CPEC Support Unit (CSU) and Development of IT infrastructure by 2021.

According to official of Ministry of Maritime Affairs, these were ongoing projects under the supervision of ministry, will continue in next financial year 2020, 2021.

Construction of East-Bay Expressway is connecting Mekran Coastal Highway (N-20) with Free Trade Zone of�Gwadar Port.

The 6-lane expressway along with a provision of 30 meters wide railway corridor would not only connect the port with the rest of the region rather provide quick, smooth and safe transport route.

At present,�Gwadar�deep sea port has the only transit source of a narrow 16 feet wide thoroughfare of�Gwadar town at the West-Bay.

The trawlers and trucks loaded with imported shipments pass through this strip causing disruption of normal traffic�as they have no other suitable source.

The main purpose of the project is linking�Gwadar�Port with the main artery of national highway network and smooth logistic transportation of�import, export and transit goods.

Establishment of CPEC Support Unit (CSU) is to work on projects and activities of Gwadar Port Authority (GPA).

While the Development of Information Technology (IT) Infrastructure would work for the implementation of E-Commerce.

The work is also in progress on Pak-China Technical and Vocational Institute at Port City Gwadar.