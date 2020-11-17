UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maritime Affairs To Establish Two Multipurpose, One Integrated Container Terminal

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 01:00 PM

Maritime Affairs to establish two multipurpose, one integrated container terminal

Ministry of Maritime Affairs (MoMA) would establish two multipurpose and one integrated container terminal, in addition to the already announced Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Ministry of Maritime Affairs (MoMA) would establish two multipurpose and one integrated container terminal, in addition to the already announced Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminals.

According to MoMA, for the need beyond 2030, we have to act now.

As per the Blue Economy vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan major development programs were launched and some big announcements were made on November 14 that was a historic day for Port Qasim Authority (PQA), said a press release.

Two brand new ambulances were also inducted at PQA whereas the contracts worth Rs 3 billion were also awarded for the up-gradation of civil infrastructure in the industrial estate including a water treatment plant, water distribution network, uplifting of existing roads, it added.

A transparent draw was also conducted to allot residential plots for Port Qasim Authority (PQA) employees at the PQA employee housing society.

The existing housing colony of PQA employees would be uplifted along with the up-gradation of Primary and secondary school for the children of PQA employees.

The MOMA also announced setting up of Maritime Services Company to build house capacity of tugging, piloting and dredging instead of going outside, adding that will save the country hundreds of millions in forex.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Water Company November Gas Billion Million Port Qasim Housing Employment

Recent Stories

6.3 magnitude earthquake hits Sumatra, Indonesia

2 minutes ago

Degree college closed after emergence of multiple ..

2 minutes ago

Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars will lock horns to ..

18 minutes ago

ICRC Treating All COVID-19 Vaccines Equally, Await ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Registers 22,410 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Ambassador to Moldova to Discuss Cooperati ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.