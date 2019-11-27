UrduPoint.com
Maritime Affairs To Host Meetings Of IOTC On Nov 27

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 09:56 PM

In the history of 23 years of relationship between Pakistan and Indian Ocean Tuna Commission (IOTC), Ministry of Maritime Affairs, would host the important meetings of the IOTC Working Party on November 27

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :In the history of 23 years of relationship between Pakistan and Indian Ocean Tuna Commission (IOTC), Ministry of Maritime Affairs, would host the important meetings of the IOTC Working Party on November 27.

The first meeting would be conducted on Data Collections and Statistics from 27th to 30th November, whereas 2nd one would be on Scientific Committee meeting from 2nd to 6th December at Karachi, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Total 16 countries are participating in these events. It will bring the revolution in the betterment of the fisheries sector of Pakistan and open the best possible avenues to interact with the international community for Fisheries Development in the Country.

Tuna fishing in Pakistan is based on large gill nets used on-board about 500 vessels which are dedicatedly engaged in catching large pelagic fish.

Pakistan, being a member of the Indian Ocean Tuna Commission is fully committed to fulfill all the obligations in the future.

Keeping in view the existing situation of fish stock in Pakistan, there is a need to take stringent measures for sustainable management of fisheries resources and the reduction the over-capacity in fisheries for rebuilding the fish stocks.

