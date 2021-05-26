UrduPoint.com
Maritime Affairs Urges Seafarers To Get Vaccinated Immediately

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 01:13 PM

Ministry of Maritime Affairs on Wednesday urged the registered seafarers to get vaccinated immediately as per the recent direction from the National Command Operation Center (NCOC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Ministry of Maritime Affairs on Wednesday urged the registered seafarers to get vaccinated immediately as per the recent direction from the National Command Operation Center (NCOC).

In a statement, the ministry has said that registered Pakistani seafarers above the age of 18 can now walk in and get vaccinated at any vaccination center in the country.

Any seafarers from ministry over 18 year can get vaccinated from any COVID Vaccination Center (CVC).

As per procedure, walk-in any CVC, show registration certificate from Ministry of Maritime Affairs as Seafarers to CVC staff.

They will make data entry and administer vaccine. Entry will be made into National Immunization Management System (NIMS) by CVC staff.

In case of any problem due to age, connectivity or tech issue, data will be maintained manually and will be passed on to NCOC as per existing procedure.

Later on the data will be entered by provinces in NIMS as per existing procedure.

Certificate for vaccination will be issued from NADRA website or NADRA as per standard procedure.

