Maritime excercise Barracuda-X held at open sea

Sea phase of International Exercise Barracuda-X was held at sea on Wednesday

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th December, 2019) Sea phase of International Exercise Barracuda-X was held at sea on Wednesday .Director General Pakistan Maritime Security Agency Rear Admiral Zaka-ur-Rehman graced the occasion as Chief Guest and witnessed the sea phase of the exercise onboard Pakistan Maritime Security Agency Ship PMSS Kashmir.Air and Surface assets of Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), Pakistan Air Force and other national stakeholders participated in the sea phase of the exercise.

During the Sea Phase drills of containment of oil spill, search and rescue operations and anti piracy were demonstrated and witnessed by twenty four foreign observers from 11 countries and representatives of national stakeholders.

The foreign observers applauded the efforts being put in by all the stakeholders specially the efforts of Pakistan Navy and PMSA to fight any disaster at sea.

On the occasion, Rear Admiral Zaka-ur-Rehman lauded the endeavors of Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency for conservation of Marine Environment and to contain disasters at sea.

He appreciated coordinated efforts of all stakeholders and thanked foreign observers for their participation in the exercise.At the end of exercise an impressive fly past and skim past by air units involved in the exercise was also demonstrated.International Exercise Barracuda-X is a Marine Oil Spill exercise and is aimed to enhance capacity and proficiency of national stakeholders to combat the menace of pollution at sea.

The exercise was held from 2nd-4th December at Karachi and Sea.