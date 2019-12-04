UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maritime Excercise Barracuda-X Held At Open Sea

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 34 seconds ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 09:48 PM

Maritime excercise Barracuda-X held at open sea

Sea phase of International Exercise Barracuda-X was held at sea on Wednesday

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th December, 2019) Sea phase of International Exercise Barracuda-X was held at sea on Wednesday .Director General Pakistan Maritime Security Agency Rear Admiral Zaka-ur-Rehman graced the occasion as Chief Guest and witnessed the sea phase of the exercise onboard Pakistan Maritime Security Agency Ship PMSS Kashmir.Air and Surface assets of Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), Pakistan Air Force and other national stakeholders participated in the sea phase of the exercise.

During the Sea Phase drills of containment of oil spill, search and rescue operations and anti piracy were demonstrated and witnessed by twenty four foreign observers from 11 countries and representatives of national stakeholders.

The foreign observers applauded the efforts being put in by all the stakeholders specially the efforts of Pakistan Navy and PMSA to fight any disaster at sea.

On the occasion, Rear Admiral Zaka-ur-Rehman lauded the endeavors of Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency for conservation of Marine Environment and to contain disasters at sea.

He appreciated coordinated efforts of all stakeholders and thanked foreign observers for their participation in the exercise.At the end of exercise an impressive fly past and skim past by air units involved in the exercise was also demonstrated.International Exercise Barracuda-X is a Marine Oil Spill exercise and is aimed to enhance capacity and proficiency of national stakeholders to combat the menace of pollution at sea.

The exercise was held from 2nd-4th December at Karachi and Sea.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Pakistan Navy Oil December All From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment complet ..

34 minutes ago

Customs World inks MoU with Indonesia to roll out ..

34 minutes ago

SEDD, US Consulate-General discuss Intellectual Pr ..

49 minutes ago

Egypt to host AEEDC Education Cairo next week

1 hour ago

555,000 quake-hit Albanians benefiting from UAE&#0 ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre opens registratio ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.