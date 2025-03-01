ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Federal Secretary for Maritime Affairs, Syed Zafar Ali Shah Saturday highlighted Pakistan's maritime sector as a vital catalyst for economic growth, with the government actively pursuing foreign investment to unlock its immense potential and drive national prosperity.

Zafar Ali Shah, emphasized the government's commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment, aimed at attracting foreign investors and boosting economic growth, during an exclusive interview with ptv news Channel.

The maritime industry is poised to play a vital role in Pakistan's economic growth, Syed Zafar Ali Shah said, adding, unlocking new opportunities for economic growth and driving national prosperity.

This initiative is part of a broader strategy to capitalize on Pakistan's maritime sector, which boasts immense potential for driving economic growth and development, he added.

Zafar Ali Shah further stated, "the government is facilitating investors and world countries have expressed interest in Pakistan's maritime sector, where new policies are being introduced to create a conducive business environment.

"

He also said that Pakistan has a long coastline with several major ports, including Karachi Port, Port Qasim, and Gwadar Port. These ports play a crucial role in the country's economy, handling a significant volume of cargo and containers.

He added that Pakistan's maritime sector, particularly in Gwadar Port, which is a critical component of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and has the potential to become a major hub for trade between China, Central Asia, and the middle East.

Ali Shah, stated, "the present government is bringing new policies and initiatives to promote Pakistan's maritime sector, including the development of Gwadar Port, to attract foreign investment and stimulate economic growth."