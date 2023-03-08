Maritime investment pivotal for economic revival of country: DG PMSA

Director General of Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) Rear Admiral Mirza Foad Amin Baig (HI) on Wednesday termed the investment in Maritimes pivotal for the economic revival of the country saying that maritime is a treasure that requires due attention and utilization

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Director General of Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) Rear Admiral Mirza Foad Amin Baig (HI) on Wednesday termed the investment in Maritimes pivotal for the economic revival of the country saying that maritime is a treasure that requires due attention and utilization.

Addressing a seminar titled "Pakistan Maritime Security Agency's role in security and economy of Pakistan "held at International Islamic University (IIU), the DG PMSA said that Pakistan Navy has the best tactics and war strategies with an approach to deal with the enemy with iron hands.

He also highlighted the importance of the role and activity of Pakistan Navy in the region by informing about the details such as international collaborations, exercise and a large security patrol.

He also Informed about the importance of the potential of trade and resources Pakistan has in maritime.

Talking about the advancements in the Pakistan Navy, he said the last decade witnessed phenomenal advancement in the Pakistan Navy in terms of resources and arsenal such as induction of new ships, offshore patrol vessels, surface fleet, aircrafts and UAVs .

Rear Admiral Mirza Foad Amin Baig also spoke on the contribution and importance of Pakistan Navy in success and security of CPEC telling that soon Gawadar will have a naval base for its protection.

He urged the students to not pay heed to rumors and propaganda and stressed that they must be involved in research based projects for which he said PMSA is providing ample opportunities to work on practical research based projects.

On the occasion, Famous International Relations expert and Director Academics IIUI, Professor Dr. Muhammad Khan addressed the seminar and delivered a lecture on Maritime security of Pakistan: challenges and prospects.

He hailed the services of Pakistan Navy and also thanked PMSA for joining hands with the university to conduct a constructive dialogue on a very important topic.

He also envisioned students on the strengths of Pakistan Navy and its historical contribution in protection of homeland.

He also thanked Syed Hassan Aftab and IRD team for cooperation in the successful arrangement of the seminar .

The seminar was also addressed by Commander Akhtar Zaman of Pakistan Navy and Captain Umer Hayat who elaborated the role of PMSA in protection of homeland.

In the Seminar , Dr. Masood Khattak, Department of politics and IR also delivered a lecture on challenges of Pakistan's Maritime interests in the Indian Ocean Region.

He discussed the challenges tackled successfully by the Pakistan Navy in the past and trade potential through Maritime.

The activity concluded with an interactive session of question and answers with DG PMSA in which male and female students asked questions on various topics in the light of the theme of the seminar.

Meanwhile, Rear Admiral Mirza Foad Amin Baig (HI), Director General, Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) also called on Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi, President International Islamic University (IIU) at his office.

In the meeting, issues pertaining to mutual interests were discussed. IIUI President apprised DG PMSA about the contribution of the university in the Muslim societies and its efforts for the promotion of education across Muslim world.

He also informed about the profile of the university, its recent activities, collaborations and initiatives of national cause such as Paigham e Pakistan.

On the occasion, while praising the role of IIUI in promotion of quality education, DG PMSA offered that they will welcome IIUI students for the internships and sponsored research projects so that they may have practical and accurate experience by having an understanding to provide an effective and results based research.

He also praised the level of dialogue and broadening exposure opportunities being provided by IIUI to the students of more than 40 countries. At the end of the meeting, IIUI President presented the university crest to Rear Admiral Mirza Foad Amin Baig.