Maritime Minister Applauds Pak Navy For Thwarting Off Narcotics Smuggling Attempt
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 04, 2024 | 12:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Federal Minister Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh applauded Pakistan Navy for thwarting off an attempt to smuggle narcotics in the northern Arabian sea.
According to spokesman of the minister, the naval ship PNS Yarmook seized a huge quantity of narcotics.
The captured drugs are calculated to be worth thousands of Dollars in the global market.
“The operation of Pakistan Navy officials in the Pakistan’s maritime boundaries to foil an attempt to smuggle narcotics should be appreciated” the Federal Minister added.
Recent Stories
Constable suspended over bribe
Riaz Ahmad reelects President dist headmasters, principals association
PTI misused cipher for political gains, violated Official Secrets Act: Rana Ihsa ..
Idat case transferred to another court
PTI founder, Qureshi acquitted in long march vandalism cases
Youth drowns in swimming pool
Govt to make no compromise on national security : Barrister Aqeel
Governor takes notice of increasing street crimes, traffic issues
SSP gives appreciation certificates to cops for increasing conviction rate in cr ..
3 suspects arrests by Attock police
Russian teenager Andreeva into first Grand Slam quarter-final
Mehran, Kyungdong University signs training agreement
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Governor emphasis for collective efforts for country's economy stability5 seconds ago
-
PM grieved over loss of lives in coal mine gas suffocation incident8 seconds ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi expresses deep grief over Quetta coal mine tragedy30 minutes ago
-
Constable suspended over bribe44 minutes ago
-
Riaz Ahmad reelects President dist headmasters, principals association54 minutes ago
-
PTI misused cipher for political gains, violated Official Secrets Act: Rana Ihsaan1 hour ago
-
Idat case transferred to another court1 hour ago
-
PTI founder, Qureshi acquitted in long march vandalism cases1 hour ago
-
Youth drowns in swimming pool1 hour ago
-
Govt to make no compromise on national security : Barrister Aqeel1 hour ago
-
Governor takes notice of increasing street crimes, traffic issues1 hour ago
-
SSP gives appreciation certificates to cops for increasing conviction rate in criminal cases1 hour ago