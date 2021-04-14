Maritime Minister chairs meeting on affairs of Karachi Port Trust

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Ali Haider Zaidi on Wednesday chaired a meeting in Islamabad to address important affairs of Karachi Port Trust

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Ali Haider Zaidi on Wednesday chaired a meeting in Islamabad to address important affairs of Karachi Port Trust.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister Ali Zaidi highlighted how corrupt practices have damaged state institutions and have been the biggest impediment in the progress of this country, said a statement issued here by a spokesperson of the KPT.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Maritime Affairs Rizwan Ahmad, Director General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Wajid Zia, Chairman KPT Nadir Mumtaz Waraich, General Manager Admin KPT Brig Tariq Bashir, FIA ADG South Sultan Khwaja and Director FIA Aamir Farooqui.

Furthermore, as per Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision, Ali Haider Zaidi vowed to induct transparency across the board in all departments and institutions of Maritimes.

DG FIA Wajid Zia assured full support and cooperation from FIA against white collar crimes.