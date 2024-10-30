Open Menu

Maritime Minister For Boosting Blue Economy

Published October 30, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh on Wednesday visited the National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA), where he emphasized a coordinated approach to developing key maritime sectors like aquaculture, green shipping, and tourism in a bid to revitalize Pakistan's maritime economy.

During his visit, Minister Shaikh was briefed on NIMA’s work in shaping maritime policies and promoting research.

NIMA officials presented an overview of Pakistan’s maritime sector, pointing out that it currently contributes less than 0.2% of the nation’s GDP, far below the global standard of 8-10%.

This discrepancy, they argued, underscored the need for strategic reforms and investments.

NIMA’s partnerships with local, national, and international stakeholders were also discussed as crucial for growth in Pakistan's maritime sector.

The institute highlighted how these collaborations are working to create new opportunities and expand Pakistan’s maritime footprint.

In a series of discussions, Shaikh and NIMA representatives explored various areas within the Blue Economy, underscoring the need for a cohesive national action plan to fully utilize the country’s ocean resources. Both sides agreed on the importance of coordinated efforts among MoMA, NIMA, and other maritime stakeholders to ensure sustainable growth across all maritime sectors.

Minister Shaikh reiterated his commitment to supporting NIMA’s mission, promising full backing to advance the maritime economy. He stressed that by working together, Pakistan can strengthen its presence in the global maritime arena and move closer to realizing the potential of its Blue Economy.

