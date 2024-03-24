Open Menu

Maritime Minister Highlights PQA's Role In Country's Economy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2024 | 08:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh on Sunday visited Port Qasim Authority and held meetings with PQA officers.

The Minister highlighted the important role of the Port Qasim Authority in country's economic progress. The chairman Port Qasim Authority Rear Admiral (r) Syed Hassan Nasir Shah and other officers briefed the Minister about the mandate and the day to day affairs of the Authority.

Addressing the meeting, the Minister said Asia was progressing ahead on a fast track as compared to other regions of the world but unfortunately Pakistan has left behind and unable to reap the fruits of this progress. He urged upon the stake-holders to play role in the revival of the economy.

Qaiser Shaikh also cited China's example of bringing 60 million population out of poverty level and suggested that such efforts are needed for the revival of our economy.

As many as 95 million people are still below poverty line here in our country, he deplored. The minister informed the audience about the industrial zones being charted out in PQA where multinational companies can establish world class Industries.

In order to boost trade, he told that dredging of the channels is being completed and berths are also being updated to facilitate the large ships at the port. In addition to this, other projects such as terminals, industrial zones, berths, additional channel are also under consideration for the revival of economy through this port.

Earlier, the Federal Minister was received by Chairman Port Qasim Authority and other members on his arrival at PQA.

During his visit, the Minister also planted a sapling at Port Qasim Authority.

