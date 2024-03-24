Maritime Minister Highlights PQA's Role In Country's Economy
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2024 | 08:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh on Sunday visited Port Qasim Authority and held meetings with PQA officers.
The Minister highlighted the important role of the Port Qasim Authority in country's economic progress. The chairman Port Qasim Authority Rear Admiral (r) Syed Hassan Nasir Shah and other officers briefed the Minister about the mandate and the day to day affairs of the Authority.
Addressing the meeting, the Minister said Asia was progressing ahead on a fast track as compared to other regions of the world but unfortunately Pakistan has left behind and unable to reap the fruits of this progress. He urged upon the stake-holders to play role in the revival of the economy.
Qaiser Shaikh also cited China's example of bringing 60 million population out of poverty level and suggested that such efforts are needed for the revival of our economy.
As many as 95 million people are still below poverty line here in our country, he deplored. The minister informed the audience about the industrial zones being charted out in PQA where multinational companies can establish world class Industries.
In order to boost trade, he told that dredging of the channels is being completed and berths are also being updated to facilitate the large ships at the port. In addition to this, other projects such as terminals, industrial zones, berths, additional channel are also under consideration for the revival of economy through this port.
Earlier, the Federal Minister was received by Chairman Port Qasim Authority and other members on his arrival at PQA.
During his visit, the Minister also planted a sapling at Port Qasim Authority.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024
Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day
District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders
Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar
Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm
Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..
SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..
Kite flying strictly banned, says DC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PMD forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of country: PMD6 minutes ago
-
500-litre liquor, weapons recovered6 minutes ago
-
Special minor girl allegedly undergoes sexual assault6 minutes ago
-
Colonial era Chowk Yadgar needs KP Govt patronage to clear encroachment, restores its past glory1 hour ago
-
Major operations FIA Kohat Zone, 06 cases registered electricity theft1 hour ago
-
CM orders crackdown on chemical string1 hour ago
-
PHA working on beautification of city: Asif Rauf1 hour ago
-
Pak-Saudi diplomatic exchange strengthening bilateral ties for future cooperation: Ashrafi1 hour ago
-
Minorities demand protection of inheritance rights by amending Succession Act 19251 hour ago
-
Second phase of mandatory training for Hajj pilgrims to be conducted after Eid-ul-Fitr1 hour ago
-
8 kg charas recovered in Midh Ranjha1 hour ago
-
Seminar participants advocate for accessible census 2023 data for development1 hour ago