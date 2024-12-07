Open Menu

Maritime Minister Holds "Khuli Kachehry" To Address Public Complaints

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2024 | 09:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, spearheaded a Performance Review Meeting attended by Federal Secretary MoMA, Zafar Ali Shah and Additional Secretary MoMA Umer Zafar Sheikh to assess the progress of key maritime organizations.

These included the Port Qasim Authority (PQA), Karachi Port Trust (KPT), and Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC).

The meeting provided a comprehensive overview of the monthly performance metrics, tackling challenges and pinpointing areas ripe for improvement. Strategic discussions centered on amplifying efficiency, productivity and overall service delivery within the maritime sector.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to put into action the proposed recommendations and strategies designed to drive growth and progress in the maritime sector.

After the Performance Review meeting, Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, chaired a Khuli Kachehri session, providing an open platform for employees of maritime organizations and industry stakeholders to voice their concerns, suggestions, and ideas.

This interactive forum enabled direct engagement with the Minister, fostering a collaborative environment to address grievances and enhance the maritime sector.

The Minister provided stakeholders with a reassuring commitment that their concerns would be duly recognized and their issues promptly addressed, ensuring a timely resolution to their matters.

The Khuli Kachehri, an open forum, was attended by representatives from various organizations under the Ministry of Maritime Affairs. Notable attendees included the Chairman of Port Qasim Authority (PQA), the Chairman of Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and Executive Directors of the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC), along with team members from their respective maritime organizations, Former Cricketers Rashid Latif and Shadab Kabir were also present in Khuli kachehri.

Directives were issued to resolve the issues on a priority basis.

