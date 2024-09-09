Maritime Minister Hosts Networking Dinner For Consul Generals Ahead Of IMSEC-2024
Published September 09, 2024
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) The Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh hosted a networking dinner ahead of the commencement of International Maritime Sustainability Exhibition & Conference Pakistan (IMSEC 2024), here.
The Consuls General of the United Kingdom, United States of America, Russia, Turkey, Indonesia, Malaysia and other dignitaries participated in the dinner the previous night.
The IMSEC -2024 is scheduled to be held from September 12 in Islamabad and conclude on September 14 in Karachi.
It is a premier gathering designed to propel Pakistan’s maritime economy into the future, promoting global and regional partnerships and facilitating investments.
The Ministry of Maritime Affairs is going to organize the event, which will features an investor conference and an international exhibition.
IMSEC aims at fostering interaction and collaboration among Pakistani and international
maritime companies, policymakers, investors and stakeholders.
