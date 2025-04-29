Open Menu

Maritime Minister Inspects Fire Fighting Exercise At KPT

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2025 | 01:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) A successful practical demonstration of fire fire-fighting drill was conducted by the Port Fire Department of Karachi Port Trust in the presence of Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar at Oil Pier 2.

According to the spokesman, the Federal Minister watched the exercise and appreciated the professionalism and efficiency of the staff in this fire extinguishing demonstration. During the fire drill, a practical demonstration of extinguishing a fire in a building, rescuing people trapped in the fire, and safely transferring sensitive documents and goods was shown.

The Port Fire Officer informed the minister that the Port Fire Department of KPT has always provided assistance to the local government in extinguishing accidental fires in the city in addition to the responsibilities of the port and has always been the first to arrive and play its role in extinguishing the fire.

On this occasion, Anwar appreciated the efforts of KPT and also gave some useful suggestions for further improving these SOPs.

