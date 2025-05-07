Open Menu

Maritime Minister Junaid Anwar Chaudhry Strongly Condemns Cowardly Indian Attack

Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2025 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry has strongly condemned the cowardly and unprovoked attack carried out by India under the cover of darkness.

He stated that the Pakistani Armed Forces have given a fitting and powerful response to the enemy, teaching them a lesson they won’t forget. “India clearly underestimated our courage and resilience,” he said

The minister emphasized that Pakistan’s defense is impregnable and that the nation is fully capable of defending its air, land, and maritime boundaries. “The brave soldiers of Pakistan have dealt a crushing blow to the enemy, and we will defeat India on every front,” he declared.

He further stated that India continues to undermine peace in the region, but the Pakistani nation stands united and is fully prepared to respond to any aggression. “India now knows that Pakistan is not an easy target,” he asserted.

Praising the valour of the Pakistan Armed Forces, Junaid Anwar Chaudhry remarked, “Our armed forces are the pride of our nation, and the entire country stands behind them like a rock.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s peaceful intentions but warned against mistaking peace for weakness. “We are a peaceful nation, but not weak. Our faith in ‘La ilaha illallah’ gives us the strength to stand firm against any enemy.”

