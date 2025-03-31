Open Menu

Maritime Minister Junaid Greets The Nation On Eid

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Maritime Minister Junaid greets the nation on Eid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Junaid Anwar Chaudhry has extended heartfelt Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to the nation.

On this auspicious occasion, the minister offered special prayers for the prosperity and well-being of the country.

He emphasized that Eid is a day of unity and love, reinforcing the values of sacrifice and selflessness.

"Eid teaches us the lesson of sacrifice and compassion," said Junaid Anwar Chaudhry in a statement issued here today.

The minister urged the nation to promote national unity and work towards strengthening the bonds of harmony.

"On this day, we must pledge to contribute to the progress and development of our country," he stated.

Junaid Anwar Chaudhry also highlighted that Eid provides an opportunity to share happiness with others, fostering a spirit of inclusivity and generosity.

