Maritime Minister Lauds China’s Economic Model, Strengthens Bilateral Ties
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 29, 2024 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh, on Tuesday emphasized China’s economic model as a global example during a recent conference, underscoring the strengthening partnership between Pakistan and China.
Addressing the conference "China at 75: A Journey of Progress, Transformation & Global Leadership," organized by the Pak-China Institute, Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh praised China’s economic approach, which he said surpasses Western liberal and neo-liberal models. He highlighted the Chinese economic model as an ideal for other countries, adding that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is also inspired by this approach.
The minister discussed the strengthening strategic partnership between Pakistan and China, noting that the two nations consistently support each other in international fora, a reflection of their close ties.
He expressed optimism about the completion of Phase II of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) with China’s continued support and thanked the Chinese government for prioritizing Pakistan within South Asia.
Sheikh pledged to elevate Pakistan’s maritime sector to meet the standards of China’s port and shipping industry. He emphasized that terrorism and actions by hostile groups would not weaken the longstanding friendship between the two nations. He also assured that Pakistan’s federal government is addressing the concerns of the Chinese government and investors.
The minister reiterated the importance of CPEC for the development of Balochistan and other provinces, stressing Pakistan’s commitment to seeing all CPEC projects through to completion.
