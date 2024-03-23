Maritime minister pays tributes to Quaid, says PML-N committed to performing well

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh while paying tributes to father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah on the occasion of Pakistan Day, has said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had accepted the challenge and it would give results based on the good performance.

During his visit to the Quaid's mausoleum along with President PML-N Sindh chapter Bashir Memon and party workers, he said that today was the day of determination.

He said, 'We reiterate our commitment this year too.'

The federal minister said, our leaders gave a message to create a new country named Pakistan on this day.

He said that Pakistan's leadership including Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Syed Asim Munir had made decisions about austerity measures.

Shaikh said that all ministers had willingly decided not to draw salaries for the first time in the history of the country. He said that Pakistan had tremendous potential and Pakistan will be made part of G20 soon.

The minister said, 'We are aware of problems of the people.'

He said that PML-N was a sincere party and it had performed well in the past.

Speaking of PPP's support, the minister said that he also respected PPP for giving them free hand. He said that PML-N had accepted the challenge and will give results.