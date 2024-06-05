Open Menu

Maritime Minister Qaiser Shaikh Visits Bin Qasim Association Of Trade And Industry" (BQATI)

Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2024 | 11:45 PM

Maritime Minister Qaiser Shaikh visits Bin Qasim Association of Trade and Industry" (BQATI)

Federal Minister Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh on Wednesday visited office of the "Bin Qasim Association of Trade and Industry" (BQATI)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Federal Minister Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh on Wednesday visited office of the "Bin Qasim Association of Trade and Industry" (BQATI).

Secretary Planning Awais Manzur, chairman Port Qasim Authority Admiral (R) Syed Hassan Nasir Shah and others were also present on the occasion.

The Minister was invited by BQATI President Abdul Rasheed Jan Mohammad and Patron in Chief Mian Muhammad Ahmed at working lunch.

The business community apprised Minister about problems such as tarrifs and trade barriers, power issues, rising utilities cost and shortages, logistics, regulations and compliances.

The Minister and Chairman PQA Admiral (R) Syed Hasan Nasir Shah assured the business community of all possible assistance as other provincial and federal departments will be requested for approvals and cooperation.

The business community appreciated Chairman PQA Admiral (R) Syed Hasan Nasir Shah in particular for easing out things for business community.

Moreover, BQATI appreciated the efforts of the Minister for understanding issues faced by business community as the minister also represents business community.

Maqsood Ismail (Chairman Candyland), Chela Ram Chairman REAP (Rice Exporter Association of Pakistan), Molvi Mehmood, Ashraf Bawani (Chairman Ghani Gases), CEO FAP Alina Jamil, CEO FOTCO Adnan Samdani, Anwar Mian Noor of Rice Industry and other officials of Port Qasim Authority and private sector.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Nasir Bin Qasim All Industry Ghani Gases Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Port Qasim

Recent Stories

All resources to be used for welfare of Attock peo ..

All resources to be used for welfare of Attock people: Governor

22 minutes ago
 Markets mixed as US jobs data tempered by economy ..

Markets mixed as US jobs data tempered by economy worries

23 minutes ago
 Chairman DDMA, DC chairs Meeting on Desilting of N ..

Chairman DDMA, DC chairs Meeting on Desilting of Nullahs, Sewerage Lines

22 minutes ago
 PML-N leadership believes in democratic norms: San ..

PML-N leadership believes in democratic norms: Sanaullah

28 minutes ago
 Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

28 minutes ago
 Andreeva shocks ailing Sabalenka, faces Paolini in ..

Andreeva shocks ailing Sabalenka, faces Paolini in French Open semis

36 minutes ago
Rohit plays down injury scare after India rout Ire ..

Rohit plays down injury scare after India rout Ireland in T20 World Cup

36 minutes ago
 Nature reborn a year after Ukraine dam blast

Nature reborn a year after Ukraine dam blast

43 minutes ago
 Over 9000 cusec water released in 2 canals after 9 ..

Over 9000 cusec water released in 2 canals after 94% sowing target achieved in M ..

42 minutes ago
 Sabalenka eyes French Open semis, Rybakina beaten ..

Sabalenka eyes French Open semis, Rybakina beaten by Paolini

36 minutes ago
 World will likely temporarily pass 1.5C climate li ..

World will likely temporarily pass 1.5C climate limit by 2028: UN

36 minutes ago
 IG emphasizes IT’s importance in NHMP modernizin ..

IG emphasizes IT’s importance in NHMP modernizing

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan