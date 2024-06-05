Maritime Minister Qaiser Shaikh visits Bin Qasim Association of Trade and Industry" (BQATI)

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2024 | 11:45 PM
Federal Minister Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh on Wednesday visited office of the "Bin Qasim Association of Trade and Industry" (BQATI)
Secretary Planning Awais Manzur, chairman Port Qasim Authority Admiral (R) Syed Hassan Nasir Shah and others were also present on the occasion.
The Minister was invited by BQATI President Abdul Rasheed Jan Mohammad and Patron in Chief Mian Muhammad Ahmed at working lunch.
The business community apprised Minister about problems such as tarrifs and trade barriers, power issues, rising utilities cost and shortages, logistics, regulations and compliances.
The Minister and Chairman PQA Admiral (R) Syed Hasan Nasir Shah assured the business community of all possible assistance as other provincial and federal departments will be requested for approvals and cooperation.
The business community appreciated Chairman PQA Admiral (R) Syed Hasan Nasir Shah in particular for easing out things for business community.
Moreover, BQATI appreciated the efforts of the Minister for understanding issues faced by business community as the minister also represents business community.
Maqsood Ismail (Chairman Candyland), Chela Ram Chairman REAP (Rice Exporter Association of Pakistan), Molvi Mehmood, Ashraf Bawani (Chairman Ghani Gases), CEO FAP Alina Jamil, CEO FOTCO Adnan Samdani, Anwar Mian Noor of Rice Industry and other officials of Port Qasim Authority and private sector.
