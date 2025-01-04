Maritime Minister Qaiser Sheikh Chairs Performance Review Meeting
Faizan Hashmi Published January 04, 2025 | 09:41 PM
Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, spearheaded a Performance Review Meeting attended by Additional Secretary MoMA, Umer Zafar Sheikh to assess the progress of key maritime organizations and Board Member. Trustees of the respective organization attended the meeting for their valuable input
The meeting provided a comprehensive overview of the monthly performance metrics, tackling challenges and pinpointing areas ripe for improvement. Strategic discussions centered on amplifying efficiency, productivity and overall service delivery within the maritime sector.
The meeting concluded with a commitment to put into action the proposed recommendations and strategies designed to drive growth and progress in the maritime sector.
After the Performance Review meeting, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, chaired a Khuli Kachehri session, providing an open platform for employees of maritime organizations and industry stakeholders to voice their concerns, suggestions, and ideas.
This interactive forum enabled direct engagement with the Minister, fostering a collaborative environment to address grievances and enhance the maritime sector.
The Minister provided stakeholders with a reassuring commitment that their concerns would be duly recognized and their issues promptly addressed, ensuring a timely resolution to their matters.
"Khuli Kachehri" an open forum, was attended by representatives from various organizations under the Ministry of Maritime Affairs. Notable attendees included the Chairman of Port Qasim Authority (PQA), the Chairman of Karachi Port Trust (KPT), and Executive Directors of the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC), along with team members from their respective maritime organizations were also present in Khuli kachehri.
Directives were issued to resolve the issues on a priority basis.
