Maritime Minister Reviews Performance, Holds ‘Khuli Kachehri’

September 07, 2024

Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds 'Khuli Kachehri'

The Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh chaired a performance review meeting to assess the progress and achievements of key maritime organizations

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) The Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh chaired a performance review meeting to assess the progress and achievements of key maritime organizations.

During the meeting, the minister reviewed the performance of each organization, discussing their successes, challenges, and areas for improvement. The discussion focused on enhancing efficiency, productivity, and service delivery in the maritime sector.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to implementing recommendations and action plans to drive growth and development in the maritime sector.

Following the performance review meeting, the minister chaired a ‘Khuli Kachehri’ to listen to the complaints and grievances of stakeholders from the maritime industry.

The open forum provided an opportunity for stakeholders to directly interact with the minister and share their concerns, suggestions, and ideas for improving the sector.

The minister assured the stakeholders that their voices would be heard and their issues would be addressed promptly.

The Khuli Kachehri was attended by representatives of different stakeholders, including the Chairman of Port Qasim Authority (PQA), the Chairman of Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and Executive Directors of Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC), Marine Fisheries Department (MFD), and Korangi Fish Harbour Authority (KoHFA) along with their teams.

During the Khuli Kachehri the minister issued on the spot directives to resolve the problems of the complainants on a priority basis.

