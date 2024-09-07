Maritime Minister Reviews Performance, Holds ‘Khuli Kachehri’
Sumaira FH Published September 07, 2024 | 11:27 PM
The Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh chaired a performance review meeting to assess the progress and achievements of key maritime organizations
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) The Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh chaired a performance review meeting to assess the progress and achievements of key maritime organizations.
During the meeting, the minister reviewed the performance of each organization, discussing their successes, challenges, and areas for improvement. The discussion focused on enhancing efficiency, productivity, and service delivery in the maritime sector.
The meeting concluded with a commitment to implementing recommendations and action plans to drive growth and development in the maritime sector.
Following the performance review meeting, the minister chaired a ‘Khuli Kachehri’ to listen to the complaints and grievances of stakeholders from the maritime industry.
The open forum provided an opportunity for stakeholders to directly interact with the minister and share their concerns, suggestions, and ideas for improving the sector.
The minister assured the stakeholders that their voices would be heard and their issues would be addressed promptly.
The Khuli Kachehri was attended by representatives of different stakeholders, including the Chairman of Port Qasim Authority (PQA), the Chairman of Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and Executive Directors of Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC), Marine Fisheries Department (MFD), and Korangi Fish Harbour Authority (KoHFA) along with their teams.
During the Khuli Kachehri the minister issued on the spot directives to resolve the problems of the complainants on a priority basis.
Recent Stories
Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational needs
PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilateral exercise Nasl Al Bahr
Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC headquarters in Mohmand killed
Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO
Karachi administration celebrated Defence Day
Sinner into first US Open final as ailing Draper wilts
Two children injured in firing at wedding ceremony
Anti dengue campaign accelerated as 7 new cases reported
Series of public hearings continues in Lesco region
President Zardari vows to ensure free education for all children
Lesco collects over Rs 3.077m from 184 defaulters
Peace and stability in Balochistan top priorities: Sanaullah
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational needs2 minutes ago
-
PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilateral exercise Nasl Al Bahr2 minutes ago
-
Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC headquarters in Mohmand killed2 minutes ago
-
Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO2 minutes ago
-
Karachi administration celebrated Defence Day6 minutes ago
-
Two children injured in firing at wedding ceremony3 minutes ago
-
Anti dengue campaign accelerated as 7 new cases reported3 minutes ago
-
Series of public hearings continues in Lesco region3 minutes ago
-
President Zardari vows to ensure free education for all children3 minutes ago
-
Lesco collects over Rs 3.077m from 184 defaulters2 minutes ago
-
Peace and stability in Balochistan top priorities: Sanaullah2 minutes ago
-
Police arrest mainpuri supplier impersonating as security officer2 minutes ago