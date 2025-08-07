Open Menu

Maritime Minister Urges Port-city Journalists To Champion Blue Economy Awareness

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 07, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Maritime Minister urges port-city journalists to champion blue economy awareness

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry has urged for highlighting Pakistan’s blue economy and its importance for livelihoods and climate resilience.

Addressing a 30-member delegation of the Sindh Parliamentary Reporters Association, the minister encouraged the media to move beyond conventional coverage of shipping and trade. He called for greater focus on issues such as aquaculture, sustainable fisheries, mangrove restoration, and community-led coastal protection projects.

The Sindh Parliamentary Reporters Association delegation, currently on a study tour of the capital led by its Secretary General Akram Baloch and Tahir Sadiqui, senior staff reporter at Dawn and Secretary Gym Club of the Karachi Press Club, visited the Ministry of Maritime Affairs at the invitation of Federal Minister Junaid Anwar Chaudhry.

Junaid Chaudhry said port cities, particularly Karachi, are at the forefronts of both maritime economic potential and the risks posed by climate change. Rising sea levels, coastal erosion and increasingly frequent extreme weather events threaten infrastructure, livelihoods and local economies, he said.

The federal minister stressed that these urban and coastal hubs can only secure their future by embedding climate resilience into growth strategies centered on the blue economy. This, he explained, is not limited to maritime commerce but includes the sustainable management of marine resources for the benefit of communities and biodiversity.

The minister urged journalists to tell the human stories of Pakistan’s maritime sector from small-scale fishers working in coastal creeks to port labourers and logistics workers linking local realities to national and global audiences.

Highlighting government initiatives, Junaid Chaudhry pointed to efforts to expand aquaculture along the Sindh and Balochistan coasts, modernize fishing fleets for efficiency and sustainability and accelerate mangrove plantation drives.

Pakistan’s mangrove forests, he noted, rank among the largest in the world. They protect coasts from storm surges, store carbon and sustain marine life that underpins the fisheries industry.

He emphasized that partnerships with international organizations were strengthening fisheries management as part of a long-term vision to make Karachi and other port cities models of sustainable maritime development. This vision balances economic growth with environmental care.

He urged the reporters to adopt a solutions-focused approach, showcasing positive examples such as fishing cooperatives improving incomes through eco-friendly practices or communities protected by restored mangroves. Such stories, he said, can help mobilize public and policy support for blue economy goals.

The minister announced that the Ministry of Maritime Affairs would support capacity-building initiatives to promote informed and impactful maritime journalism.

Delegates from the Sindh Parliamentary Reporters Association welcomed the proposals for specialized training in maritime reporting and improved access to sector-specific data.

Federal minister’s engagement reflects the government’s recognition that storytelling from port-city journalists can bridge the gap between economic opportunities and environmental imperatives.

Recent Stories

UAE participates in commemoration of 78th annivers ..

UAE participates in commemoration of 78th anniversary of Pakistan's Independence ..

1 minute ago
 DP World expands vehicle capacity at Jebel Ali to ..

DP World expands vehicle capacity at Jebel Ali to meet surging demand

2 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler establishes, organises Family and Co ..

Sharjah Ruler establishes, organises Family and Community Council

2 minutes ago
 AED 3.25 billion in real estate transactions in Aj ..

AED 3.25 billion in real estate transactions in Ajman during July 2025

17 minutes ago
 The Wait is Finally Over – realme GT 7 Brings th ..

The Wait is Finally Over – realme GT 7 Brings the Ultimate Flagship Killer to ..

23 minutes ago
 Emirates-XRG's Christen finishes fourth in disrupt ..

Emirates-XRG's Christen finishes fourth in disrupted Tour de Pologne stage 3

32 minutes ago
Shanghai airports, cruise ports experience summer ..

Shanghai airports, cruise ports experience summer travel boom

32 minutes ago
 EGA, ENEC deliver first aluminium produced with ca ..

EGA, ENEC deliver first aluminium produced with carbon-free nuclear energy

46 minutes ago
 UAE President arrives in Russia on official visit

UAE President arrives in Russia on official visit

47 minutes ago
 Shamma bint Mohammed visits leading community-base ..

Shamma bint Mohammed visits leading community-based institutions in Tokyo

47 minutes ago
 RAKEZ, Rana Group to set up Erisha Smart Manufactu ..

RAKEZ, Rana Group to set up Erisha Smart Manufacturing Hub in Ras Al Khaimah

2 hours ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Launches State-of-the-Art Ur ..

Chief Minister Punjab Launches State-of-the-Art Urban Electric Tram (SRT) in Lah ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan