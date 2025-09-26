Maritime Minister Urges Roadmap To Cement Pakistan’s Role As Gulf–China Bridge
Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2025 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Pakistan stepped up efforts to position itself as a regional logistics and transit hub, with Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry chairing a high-level meeting on Friday to map out priority infrastructure projects linking the middle East, Central Asia, China and beyond.
The minister urged senior officials from key ministries and state institutions to identify projects for rapid funding, propose regulatory reforms, and strengthen trade and transport corridors.
He also announced the creation of a joint working group, bringing together the maritime, communications, railways and defence ministries, to produce a shortlist of workable projects in its first meeting next week.
Discussions focused on integrating Karachi Port, Port Qasim and Gwadar Port with regional transport corridors through rail, road and air networks.
Junaid Chaudhry underlined the importance of the long-delayed ML-1 railway project, expected to boost freight and passenger traffic from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to southern ports, and said Pakistan must match its development agenda with the connectivity needs of partner countries.
“We are not merely compiling lists of projects; we are shaping a national roadmap for logistics and connectivity,” he said, stressing that ports, shipping, aviation, IT systems, energy logistics and trade facilitation must all be factored into the plan.
“Pakistan performs best under compressed timelines, and this is one such moment.”
Technical Advisor for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Jawad Akhtar proposed new projects with Saudi Arabia, including Karachi–KSA and Gwadar–KSA Gateway Terminals, expansion of the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation fleet under Saudi partnership, start direct shipping lines from Karachi to Jeddah and Gwadar to Dammam, and establish 20 green ship recycling yards at Gaddani.
Other ministries outlined their own connectivity priorities. The communications ministry called for laying fibre optic cables along railway lines and expanding submarine cable networks, while also urging swift completion of the M-6 motorway linking Karachi to Sukkur, described as a missing link on the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor. It also highlighted a planned M-10 extension through the Khirthar mountains to complement existing motorways.
A petroleum ministry representative said a $300 million feasibility study for a new merchant oil terminal at Hub was underway as part of Pakistan State Oil’s infrastructure expansion strategy.
In his concluding remarks, Junaid Chaudhry urged ministries to deliver a clear, investment-ready roadmap capable of attracting international financing and establishing Pakistan as a “central bridge” linking the Gulf with Central Asia and China.
Recent Stories
Yango Group showcases its SuperApp at Pakistan largest tech conference ITCN Asia ..
Sultan bin Ahmed opens new homes for families in Sri Lanka
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses MBZUAI inaugural Honorary Doctorate confe ..
WETEX expands global partnerships in clean, renewable energy
UAE solidifies role as key player in global tourism
MoEI begins AED750 million Emirates Road enhancement project
UAE organises medical camp for treatment of children in Comoros
Dubai Chambers, Confederation of Indian Industry to strengthen economic relation ..
Awqaf Dubai grows educational endowments portfolio to AED472 million in 2025
TikTok influencers face trouble over aleged illegal promotions
PSX surges to record high as dollar weakens in interbank market
At least 11 of a family killed, 3 injured in Dera Ismail Khan road accident
More Stories From Pakistan
-
University of Gujrat celebrates World Tourism Day with zeal5 minutes ago
-
Maritime Minister urges roadmap to cement Pakistan’s role as Gulf–China bridge5 minutes ago
-
UoS and University of Setif 1 Algeria sign cooperation agreement:5 minutes ago
-
Awareness seminar “Online Protection of Children” hled5 minutes ago
-
GtCCI reviews trade, business growth plans15 minutes ago
-
One killed over property dispute in Khyber area15 minutes ago
-
Elderly man safely rescued from well15 minutes ago
-
Police arrest couple, recover kidnapped newborn35 minutes ago
-
Projects underway to beautify Murree Road; PHA35 minutes ago
-
PBF calls Pak-U.S top level meeting meaningful for regional development35 minutes ago
-
53rd common trainee officers visit flood-hit areas in Gujrat35 minutes ago
-
ANF arrests 4 smugglers with over 3 kg of drugs worth Rs 1.3 mln35 minutes ago