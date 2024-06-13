Open Menu

Maritime Minister Welcomed Budget' Zero-duty Status For Seafood Industry, Steps To Enhance Aquaculture Productivity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 13, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Maritime Minister welcomed budget' zero-duty status for seafood industry, steps to enhance aquaculture productivity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh Thursday welcomed the government's several tax relief measures in the Federal budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 such as zero-rated status for the seafood industry which will promote and protect this industry to enhance its export.

Talking to a ptv news channel, he said it was a welcome change from the past with the government looking at the fisheries sector and seafood exports, particularly as a major area of growth.

All seafood processing machinery would be exempted from any import duties so that value-addition plants would be imported, he said adding that "We will make our products according to world-class standards".

He said that the seafood sector will generate further job opportunities besides feeding nutritional food to the masses, adding, that this sector can earn valuable foreign exchange, however, it needs proper financing, facilitation, and support of a strategic plan and policy.

Pakistan exported about $500 million worth of seafood during the fiscal year 2022-23, which was recorded high and will further increase in the coming months due to massive incentives to this industry.

Replying to a question, he said management measures implemented in the fiscal year budget will help to control the inflation, adding, that government was taking adequate measures to address it.

The government has set a red line for the Economic team that there must be no more financial burden on the poor and salaried persons in the fiscal year budget which is admirable, he mentioned.

He expressed satisfaction with the allocation for the health, education, IT sectors, adding,that the main target of the budget was mitigating people’s problems, transforming the agriculture sector, promoting information technology (IT), education Children, boosting exports, promoting industrial growth, and bolstering businesses.

In this difficult time the 25% increase in government employees' salary was also a remarkable step, he highlighted.

Related Topics

Technology Exchange Exports Import Poor Education Budget Agriculture Job All From Government Industry Million PTV

Recent Stories

PCB chairman calls for support for national team a ..

PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024

1 hour ago
 PM proposes formation of committee to resolve poli ..

PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues

2 hours ago
 Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through mat ..

Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, ..

Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector

14 hours ago
Science & Technology sector receives allocation of ..

Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..

14 hours ago
 Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024 ..

Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25

14 hours ago
 BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

14 hours ago
 Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & ..

Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division

14 hours ago
 Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation D ..

Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation Division in PSDP 2024-25

14 hours ago
 Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior ..

Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior Ministry in PSDP 2024-25

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan