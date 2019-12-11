Maritime Ministry holds Hong Kong Convention meeting at Karachi

Ministry of Maritime Affairs in collaboration with International Maritime Organization (IMO) held a seminar of the Hong Kong Convention for safe and environmentally sound recycling of ships at Karachi in a local hotel on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Ministry of Maritime Affairs in collaboration with International Maritime Organization (IMO) held a seminar of the Hong Kong Convention for safe and environmentally sound recycling of ships at Karachi in a local hotel on Wednesday.

The seminar that would continue till December 13, aimed at creating awareness about the convention among the local stakeholders and to build capacity of public and private organizations dealing with the Ship Breaking Industry, says a press release.

The seminar was conducted by IMO consultants, Gudrun Janssens and Fan Yunzhi and was attended by the relevant stakeholders.

Directorate General Ports and Shipping, Ministry of Climate Change, Commerce, Federal board of Revenue, port authorities, Pakistan National Shipping Corporation, Ship Breakers Association, Gaddani Labour representatives and relevant departments from the government of Balochistan are participating.

Although, Pakistan has been ranked as the fourth largest ship breaking country in the world, but was not yet a signatory to the Hong Kong Convention. IMO and Maritime Ministry were working towards harmonizing the national laws in line with the convention.

Becoming a signatory of the convention, it will re-boost the ship breaking industry of Pakistan by increasing employment, assuring the safety of the work force and protection from environmental hazards.