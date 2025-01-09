Maritime Minster lays foundations of Sports Complex, Water Filtration Plant at PQA Township

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh visited the Port Qasim Authority (PQA) on Thursday and laid foundations for the Sports Complex, Water Filtration Plant and Boundary wall projects at the Gulshan-e- Benazir Township.

The minister was warmly received by PQA Chairman Syed Moazzam Ilyas (HI) and other senior officials of the Authority.

Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh was also briefed there about the Sports Complex which is being built on 9.06 acres of land, comprising cricket stadium, swimming pool and other indoor games. The complex will have a seating capacity of 6000 spectators and will serve as a 2nd biggest sports arena in the city.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister congratulated PQA team, former test cricketer Rashid Latif and other sports personalities for making this project possible.

He said that projects like sports in our country was a neglected subject which needs to be addressed. Sports projects keep our society healthy and will serve as a nursery for future sportsmen, he said and added that being a sportsman, he delightedly took interest in all the briefing of the project and directed the PQA officials to make plans for Hockey stadium as well.

On his visit to PQA, he appreciated the role of PQA in achieving revenue target and contributing in national prosperity and pressed to do more in strengthening the country.

In response to a query, the Minister said that Pakistan has great potential but it is yet to be unlocked. Pakistan can be a gate way for the central Asian countries.

Qaiser Sheikh said the federal cabinet had decided to bring 60% of its imports in the country through Balochistan to mobilize province's ports.

Earlier, he also inaugurated the International Cargo Terminals Pakistan Ltd (ICT) facility at the Port Qasim. He also spoke to the delegation of Denmark and appreciated them for opening of the facility and underscored the importance of Pakistan for regional and international trade.