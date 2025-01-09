- Home
- Pakistan
- Maritime Minster lays foundations of Sports Complex, Water Filtration Plant at PQA Township
Maritime Minster Lays Foundations Of Sports Complex, Water Filtration Plant At PQA Township
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 09, 2025 | 11:30 PM
Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh visited the Port Qasim Authority (PQA) on Thursday and laid foundations for the Sports Complex, Water Filtration Plant and Boundary wall projects at the Gulshan-e- Benazir Township
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh visited the Port Qasim Authority (PQA) on Thursday and laid foundations for the Sports Complex, Water Filtration Plant and Boundary wall projects at the Gulshan-e- Benazir Township.
The minister was warmly received by PQA Chairman Syed Moazzam Ilyas (HI) and other senior officials of the Authority.
Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh was also briefed there about the Sports Complex which is being built on 9.06 acres of land, comprising cricket stadium, swimming pool and other indoor games. The complex will have a seating capacity of 6000 spectators and will serve as a 2nd biggest sports arena in the city.
Speaking on the occasion, the minister congratulated PQA team, former test cricketer Rashid Latif and other sports personalities for making this project possible.
He said that projects like sports in our country was a neglected subject which needs to be addressed. Sports projects keep our society healthy and will serve as a nursery for future sportsmen, he said and added that being a sportsman, he delightedly took interest in all the briefing of the project and directed the PQA officials to make plans for Hockey stadium as well.
On his visit to PQA, he appreciated the role of PQA in achieving revenue target and contributing in national prosperity and pressed to do more in strengthening the country.
In response to a query, the Minister said that Pakistan has great potential but it is yet to be unlocked. Pakistan can be a gate way for the central Asian countries.
Qaiser Sheikh said the federal cabinet had decided to bring 60% of its imports in the country through Balochistan to mobilize province's ports.
Earlier, he also inaugurated the International Cargo Terminals Pakistan Ltd (ICT) facility at the Port Qasim. He also spoke to the delegation of Denmark and appreciated them for opening of the facility and underscored the importance of Pakistan for regional and international trade.
Recent Stories
Global stock markets mixed tracking US rates outlook
President of Guatemala confers Grand Officer of Order of Antonio José de Irisar ..
Struggling Everton sack manager Dyche
President of Cyprus receives Abdullah bin Zayed to discuss bilateral relations, ..
DC Kohat holds meeting with Bazid Khel elders and lease holders
ICCI delegation visits RCCI to congratulate newly elected body
PTI founder to get release from courts: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Politic ..
UoC set to host its first convocation in February
FBR issues clarification on monitoring of transit, shipment Cargo
Pakistan, Denmark resolve to foster maritime cooperation
Top names vying for Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Aldar issues $1bn hybrid notes to optimise capital structure amid rapid growth
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Kohat holds meeting with Bazid Khel elders and lease holders7 minutes ago
-
PTI founder to get release from courts: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana San ..7 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Denmark resolve to foster maritime cooperation17 minutes ago
-
Resources being spent on public welfare: CM Maryam10 seconds ago
-
Dy.Director Culture Dept visits Besant Hall Children's library32 minutes ago
-
Implementation of KMC by-laws, fixed rates for burials in controlled cemeteries started: Mayor Karac ..32 minutes ago
-
Hassan Zehri condemns incident of terrorist in Zehri32 minutes ago
-
Seminar held on fostering societal cohesion, tolerance, peace building32 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam launches livestock card for farmers2 minutes ago
-
Islamabad to host Pioneering Global Summit on Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities2 minutes ago
-
Negotiations should aim to address political challenges2 minutes ago
-
NA body for taking effective measures to reduce power tariff2 minutes ago