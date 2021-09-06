UrduPoint.com

Maritime Security Agency Marks Defense Day

Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) Monday observed the Defense Day in a befitting manner

According to a news release, the celebrations to mark the Defense Day were held at PMSA and its units.

The day started with wreath laying ceremony at Headquarters PMSA to pay homage/ tribute to the personnel of armed forces and PMSA who devoted their lives for defense of their motherland.

PMSA Director General laid the wreath along with PMSA officers and members of staff.

The celebrations of the day unfolded the number of events including special prayers for preservation of integrity and sovereignty of the country and Quran Khwani for Shuhadas.

Ships/ establishments were dressed overall with the national and ceremonial flags.

Commanding Officers of each Ship/ establishments addressed the ships company on significance of the day.

Bara Khana was held at units. Officers and members of staff participated in all activities with zeal.

