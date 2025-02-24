Open Menu

Maritime Security Exercise Sea Guard-25 Commences In Karachi

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Maritime security exercise Sea Guard-25 commences in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) The Opening Brief of Exercise SEA GUARD-25 was conducted under the auspices of the Pakistan Navy, with Commander Coast, Rear Admiral Faisal Amin, in attendance.

The second in its series, Exercise SEA GUARD is a Pakistan Navy initiative aimed at bringing together representatives from Pakistan’s diverse maritime sectors, including shipping, fisheries, law enforcement agencies, private entities, and NGOs under one platform to collectively address multifaceted challenges in the maritime domain, said a news release of Directorate General Public Relations (Pakistan Navy).

In addition to prominent figures from the private sector and fishing community, representatives from various organizations, including the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency, Pakistan Coast Guards, Pakistan National Shipping Corporation, Anti-Narcotics Force, Federal Investigation Agency, Karachi Port Trust, and Port Qasim Authority, attended the session.

During the opening brief, participants were apprised of the aims and objectives of Exercise SEA GUARD and the critical role of the Joint Maritime Information Coordination Centre (JMICC) in ensuring maritime safety and security along Pakistan’s coastline. The exercise seeks to enhance coordination among national stakeholders while operating within their respective legal frameworks, using JMICC as a common platform to strengthen the security of Pakistan’s maritime zones.

It includes a series of practical scenario-based exercises at sea, along with tabletop discussions, to refine and improve existing security mechanisms.

Commander Coast, Rear Admiral Faisal Amin, expressed his gratitude to all national stakeholders for their participation and commended their contributions towards fostering a safer maritime environment.

Recent Stories

Faysal Qureshi Announces His Epic Return: "I'm BAC ..

Faysal Qureshi Announces His Epic Return: "I'm BACK, and This Isn't Just Another ..

30 minutes ago
 flydubai reports strongest financial results in it ..

Flydubai reports strongest financial results in its 15-year history

33 minutes ago
 Spring Valley to establish agro-commodity hub at J ..

Spring Valley to establish agro-commodity hub at Jafza, driving regional food se ..

33 minutes ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives Executive Vice Chairman of ..

Saud bin Saqr receives Executive Vice Chairman of Radisson Hotel Group

33 minutes ago
 AD Ports opens first inland dry port facility in A ..

AD Ports opens first inland dry port facility in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 DIFC to host 2026 Global Privacy Assembly

DIFC to host 2026 Global Privacy Assembly

1 hour ago
Maktoum bin Mohammed approves Financial Audit Auth ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed approves Financial Audit Authority’s strategic plan 2025- ..

2 hours ago
 Empower, DMCC to supply next phase of Uptown Dubai ..

Empower, DMCC to supply next phase of Uptown Dubai with cooling services

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan decide to enhance bilateral i ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan decide to enhance bilateral investment up to $2bn

2 hours ago
 Champions Trophy: Main reason surfaces behind Paki ..

Champions Trophy: Main reason surfaces behind Pakistan cricket’s worst perform ..

2 hours ago
 Moro Hub, MongoDB collaborate to drive digital tra ..

Moro Hub, MongoDB collaborate to drive digital transformation

2 hours ago
 MoHRE reduces working hours for private sector dur ..

MoHRE reduces working hours for private sector during Ramadan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan