Maritime security exercise Sea Guard-25 commences in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) The Opening Brief of Exercise SEA GUARD-25 was conducted under the auspices of the Pakistan Navy, with Commander Coast, Rear Admiral Faisal Amin, in attendance.

The second in its series, Exercise SEA GUARD is a Pakistan Navy initiative aimed at bringing together representatives from Pakistan’s diverse maritime sectors, including shipping, fisheries, law enforcement agencies, private entities, and NGOs under one platform to collectively address multifaceted challenges in the maritime domain, said a news release of Directorate General Public Relations (Pakistan Navy).

In addition to prominent figures from the private sector and fishing community, representatives from various organizations, including the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency, Pakistan Coast Guards, Pakistan National Shipping Corporation, Anti-Narcotics Force, Federal Investigation Agency, Karachi Port Trust, and Port Qasim Authority, attended the session.

During the opening brief, participants were apprised of the aims and objectives of Exercise SEA GUARD and the critical role of the Joint Maritime Information Coordination Centre (JMICC) in ensuring maritime safety and security along Pakistan’s coastline. The exercise seeks to enhance coordination among national stakeholders while operating within their respective legal frameworks, using JMICC as a common platform to strengthen the security of Pakistan’s maritime zones.

It includes a series of practical scenario-based exercises at sea, along with tabletop discussions, to refine and improve existing security mechanisms.

Commander Coast, Rear Admiral Faisal Amin, expressed his gratitude to all national stakeholders for their participation and commended their contributions towards fostering a safer maritime environment.