Maritime Security Exercise Sea Guard-25 Culminates At Karachi
Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2025 | 12:10 PM
Maritime Security Exercise SEA GUARD-25 concluded with a debrief session held in Karachi
Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Maritime Security Exercise SEA GUARD-25 concluded with a debrief session held in Karachi. Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff (Operations), Vice Admiral Raja Rab Nawaz, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. The exercise aimed to rehearse and validate maritime information sharing and response mechanisms among various national organizations.
While addressing the session, the Chief Guest commended the role of the Joint Maritime Information and Coordination Centre (JMICC) as a vital platform for fostering collaboration among national maritime stakeholders. He also lauded Pakistan Navy’s continued commitment to ensuring a secure maritime environment through coordinated efforts with national partners.
During the debrief session, recommendations based on a review of various scenarios and tabletop discussions were presented for implementation. As the second in its series, Exercise SEA GUARD-25 brought together representatives from Pakistan’s diverse maritime sector. Senior officials from the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency, Pakistan Coast Guards, Pakistan National Shipping Corporation, Anti Narcotics Force, Federal Investigation Agency, Karachi Port Trust, and Port Qasim Authority, along with prominent figures from private sector and fishing community, attended the closing session.
Recent Stories
Maritime Security Exercise Sea Guard-25 Culminates at Karachi
Vivo X200 Pro Captures the Majestic Beauty of Snow-Capped Mountains with Shehroz ..
The Mobile Photo Revolution Is Almost Here—Are You Ready for the OPPO Reno 13 ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Bulgaria on Liberation Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2025
RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers
Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers
Sharjah Ruler continues to receive Ramadan well-wishers
Barcelona solidify position on top of LaLiga
Egypt condemns Israeli decision to stop entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Maritime Security Exercise Sea Guard-25 Culminates at Karachi5 minutes ago
-
11 nabbed for electricity theft16 minutes ago
-
Student critically injured in road accident36 minutes ago
-
Two hurt in road mishap36 minutes ago
-
Four held for profiteering36 minutes ago
-
12 outlaws held36 minutes ago
-
Traffic rules awareness to avoid road mishaps stressed36 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes 595 kg drugs in 9 operations46 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police nab 4-member dacoit gang, including woman, rescue kidnapped citizen46 minutes ago
-
DIG Islamabad reviews security arrangements at mosques during taraweeh1 hour ago
-
Death anniversary of singer, writer Amjad Parvez observed1 hour ago
-
20 shopkeepers arrested for overcharging, hoarding edibles1 hour ago