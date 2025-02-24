Maritime Security Exercise SEA GUARDS-25 Commences In Karachi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2025 | 12:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) The Opening Brief of Exercise SEA GUARD-25 was conducted under the auspices of Pakistan Navy. Commander Coast, Rear Admiral Faisal Amin, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.
The second in its series, Exercise SEA GUARD is a Pakistan Navy initiative aimed at bringing together representatives from Pakistan’s diverse maritime sectors; including shipping, fisheries, law enforcement agencies, private entities, and NGOs under one platform to collectively address multifaceted challenges in the maritime domain. In addition to prominent figures from private sector and fishing community, representatives from various organizations, including the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency, Pakistan Coast Guards, Pakistan National Shipping Corporation, Anti-Narcotics Force, Federal Investigation Agency, Karachi Port Trust, and Port Qasim Authority, attended the session.
During the opening brief, participants were apprised of the aims and objectives of Exercise SEA GUARD, as well as the critical role of the Joint Maritime Information Coordination Centre (JMICC) in ensuring maritime safety and security along Pakistan’s coastline. The exercise seeks to enhance coordination among national stakeholders while operating within their respective legal frameworks, using JMICC as a common platform to strengthen security of Pakistan’s maritime zones. It includes a series of practical scenario-based exercises at sea, along with table-top discussions, to refine and improve existing security mechanisms.
Commander Coast, Rear Admiral Faisal Amin, expressed his gratitude to all national stakeholders for their participation and commended their contributions towards fostering a safer maritime environment.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2025
UAE President exchanges medals, gifts with Italian President during dinner banqu ..
Sultan bin Ahmed crowns Sharjah Ruler's Show Jumping Cup winners
Dubai to host ‘PropTech Connect 2026’
Real Madrid secure victory over Girona in La Liga
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends opening of India-Pakistan Cricket match in ICC Champi ..
Filmmakers discuss collaboration in directing at Xposure 2025
Liverpool extend Premier League lead with win over Manchester City
UAE President arrives in Italy on state visit
Mohammed bin Rashid crowns Ahmed Zainoun of Morocco as leading Arab Hope Maker
Emir of Kuwait receives Tahnoon bin Zayed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Maritime Security exercise SEA GUARDS-25 commences in Karachi6 minutes ago
-
Modern lighting system installed in Kohat Tunnel26 minutes ago
-
AAC visits markets to ensure regulations1 hour ago
-
ITP announces heavy traffic diversion plan for ICC Champions Trophy 20251 hour ago
-
'Collective efforts key to unlocking polio-free country': Anwar ul Haq2 hours ago
-
10 injured in a coaster-trailer collision3 hours ago
-
Truck collision claims life of FC personnel in Naseerabad3 hours ago
-
India using violence against women as tool to crush freedom struggle: APHC3 hours ago
-
PBM committed to expand welfare initiatives, says MD13 hours ago
-
Minority Wing President assured Hindu community culprits be in custody.13 hours ago
-
AJK PM condoles sad demise of veteran Kashmiri journalist Athar Masood Wani13 hours ago
-
Italian envoy discusses environmental pollution, trade with Punjab governor13 hours ago