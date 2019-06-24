UrduPoint.com
Marium Aurengzeb said malnutrition was an important issue in the country however the government did not allocate any funds in its development budget to overcome stunting and other nutrition related diseases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Marium Aurengzeb said malnutrition was an important issue in the country however the government did not allocate any funds in its development budget to overcome stunting and other nutrition related diseases.

Hussain Elahi said human development sector was totally ignored by the previous government who wasted billions of rupees on unnecessary projects.

He said taxes are being raised to provide maximum facilities to the people and Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined to strengthen three main sectors including education, health and human development.

Dr Nafisa Shah said issuance of production order for Asif Ali Zardari was in fact victory of parliament as the order was issued by acting upon rules of National Assembly.

She said there should be freedom of speech in the National Assembly and every member should be given right to speak freely.

The Deputy speaker said this was a democratic house and all the members should respect the house by not uttering unparliamentarily words.

Nafisa Shah said PPP believed in redistributive economy and the flow of state money should be towards poor and middle income people.

Syed Amin ul Haq from MQM Pakistan called upon the government to increase the limit of tax exemption for salaried class up to Rs 1.2 million annually.

Criticizing Sindh government's lukewarm attitude towards development of the trade hub of the country, he said people of Karachi were not enjoying even basic living facilities such as water, health, and electricity.

Javaid Murtaza Abbasi of PML-N said the government should seriously consider the recommendations and proposals made by the members of National Assembly and make them part of finance bill 2019-20.

He also proposed to launch the first economic zone under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in Hattar which is an important industrial area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Syed Faiz ul Hassan said owing to grave situation of the country's economy, the government was forced to take new tax revenue measures.

He proposed to replace prices of diesel and petrol with each other as the move would help provision of great relief to farmers besides controlling inflation.

Shazia Marri said National Finance Commission Award should be implemented in letter and spirit.

She said salaried class was the most vulnerable one who have been imposed additional taxes in the upcoming financial year which must be withdrawn to facilitate the salaried people.

On point of order, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said the parliament should also ban use of corrupt and robbers for the honorable parliamentarians.

Khurrum Shehzad said if the court had declared a person corrupt and robber then no body can be banned from calling such people corrupt.

He proposed to fully restore the zero rate status for exporting sectors and said that instead of imposing sales tax on manufacturers and exporters, the government should simply impose sales tax on retailers.

