Mariyum Aurangzeb Statements Living Example Of 'darbari', Hereditary Politics: Ahmad Jawad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 02:14 PM

Central Secretary Information Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Ahmad Jawad on Thursday said that Mariyum Aurangzeb's statements were living example of hereditary and 'darbari' (courtiers) politics

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Central Secretary Information Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Ahmad Jawad on Thursday said that Mariyum Aurangzeb's statements were living example of hereditary and 'darbari' (courtiers) politics.

In a statement issued by PTI Central Media Department, reacting to Mariyum Aurangzeb's statement, PTI Central Secretary Information said that whole nation was in shock and protesting against ongoing atrocities in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) but Jati umrah Darbaris were only concerned for Nawaz Sharif instead of raising voice for the people of Kashmir.

He said that PML-N government had sucked the blood of poor people, adding that from start of the day his party was saying that PML-N do politics for personal gains.

