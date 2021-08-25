Mark Stroh assumes role as US consul general in Karachi

UrduPoint.com

Mark Stroh assumed his role as the United States (US) Consul General in Karachi on Saturday, August 21

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Mark Stroh assumed his role as the United States (US) Consul General in Karachi on Saturday, August 21.

He is a career member of the United States Senior Foreign Service.

Consul General Mark Stroh most recently served in Washington, DC as Acting Assistant Secretary and Managing Director for International Media in the Bureau of Global Public Affairs.

Prior to that, he was the Team Leader of the Syria Transition Assistance Response Team (START) Forward in northeastern Syria. In Washington, he served on the Executive Secretariat Staff, as a Director for Strategic Communications and Assistant Press Secretary and later Deputy Spokesman of the National Security Council.

This is Consul General Mark Stroh's second tour to Pakistan, he served as the Spokesperson for the US Embassy in Islamabad during 2011-2012. His other overseas assignments include Kuwait City, Rio de Janeiro, Basra, Al-Hillah and Riyadh.

Before joining the Foreign Service, Consul General Mark Stroh was a journalist working for several daily and weekly publications including the Philadelphia Inquirer, where he was a daily beat reporter from 2000 to 2002.

The consul general has done Bachelor of Arts in history and Political Science from Randolph-Macon College and an Master in Sciences in Journalism from the Columbia University Graduate school of Journalism.

