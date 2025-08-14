Marka-e-Haq and Independence Day celebrations held across Haripur District

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) As part of Marka-e-Haq and Independence Day celebrations, a special ceremony was held at TMA Hall Khanpur with Provincial Minister for Local Government, Elections, and Rural Development Arshad Ayub Khan as the chief guest.

The event was attended by Assistant Commissioner Khanpur Dr. Tazeen Zafar, TMO TMA Khanpur Madam Ayesha Tahira, DSP Circle Khanpur Raja Muhammad Bashir, chairmen of village councils, and a large number of citizens. The ceremony concluded with the cutting of the Independence Day cake.

At the DC Office Haripur, an Independence Day flag-hoisting ceremony was held in connection with Marka-e-Haq celebrations, similar to events across the country. Deputy Commissioner Haripur Waseem Ahmed, District Police Officer Haripur Farhan Khan, and other officials participated.

A smart contingent of Haripur Police presented a salute to the national flag. Later, the DC and DPO planted a sapling at the DC Office, cut the Independence Day cake, and offered prayers for the country’s security, prosperity, and peace in Haripur.

Assistant Commissioner Ghazi Khola Tariq honored the martyrs of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad through a special illumination ceremony. The event was attended by Provincial Secretary Information Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Malik Adeel Iqbal, Tehsil Chairman Sahibzada Qasim Shah, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Ghazi, Assistant Director Local Government, Tehsil Municipal Officer Ghazi, and revenue staff. Special prayers were offered for the martyrs, and their sacrifices were acknowledged.

In another activity, Assistant Commissioner Ghazi Khola Tariq, along with Assistant Director Local Government Khan Ayaz, Tehsildar Ghazi, Forest Department staff of Sub-Division Ghazi, revenue staff, and village council secretaries, planted saplings at the Office of the Assistant Director Local Government to mark the occasion.