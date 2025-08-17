Marka-e-Haq, Independence Day celebrated in Nawabshsh

(@FahadShabbir)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) The people of Nawabshah also witnessed enthusiastic celebrations on Pakistan’s Independence Day, with the Sunni Ulema Council of District SBA organizing a vibrant “Salam Pakistan” rally held here on Sunday.

The rally was led by District Ameer Qari Muhammad Akram Farooqi, Divisional Ameer Qari Muneer Ahmed Haqqani, Provincial Deputy Secretary Hafiz Muhammad Hanif Usmani, and District General Secretary Maulana Muhammad Aamir Farooqi.

A large number of scholars, students, youth and citizens participated the rally. The procession began from the Jamia Masjid Kabeer and after passing through various routes, concluded at the Nawabshah Press Club.

Addressing the gathering, religious scholars highlighted the blessings of independence, the sacrifices made during the Pakistan Movement, and the importance of preserving the country’s Islamic identity.

Throughout the rally, participants waved national flags, chanted patriotic slogans, and sang Islamic anthems. Leaders of the Sunni Ulema Council emphasized that Independence Day is not just a time for celebration, but also a day to renew the pledge to transform Pakistan into a true Islamic welfare state.