Marka-e-Haq, Independence Day Celebrated In Nawabshsh
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2025 | 02:50 PM
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) The people of Nawabshah also witnessed enthusiastic celebrations on Pakistan’s Independence Day, with the Sunni Ulema Council of District SBA organizing a vibrant “Salam Pakistan” rally held here on Sunday.
The rally was led by District Ameer Qari Muhammad Akram Farooqi, Divisional Ameer Qari Muneer Ahmed Haqqani, Provincial Deputy Secretary Hafiz Muhammad Hanif Usmani, and District General Secretary Maulana Muhammad Aamir Farooqi.
A large number of scholars, students, youth and citizens participated the rally. The procession began from the Jamia Masjid Kabeer and after passing through various routes, concluded at the Nawabshah Press Club.
Addressing the gathering, religious scholars highlighted the blessings of independence, the sacrifices made during the Pakistan Movement, and the importance of preserving the country’s Islamic identity.
Throughout the rally, participants waved national flags, chanted patriotic slogans, and sang Islamic anthems. Leaders of the Sunni Ulema Council emphasized that Independence Day is not just a time for celebration, but also a day to renew the pledge to transform Pakistan into a true Islamic welfare state.
Recent Stories
Supreme Committee for Development of Hatta launches 14 new investment opportunit ..
Abu Dhabi sees 10.3% increase in certificates of origin, signalling expansion of ..
12 dead, missing in northern China floods
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre in Abu Dhabi welcomes over 4.3 million guests i ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Gabon on Independence Day
UAE offers exceptional summer with safe, premium tourism
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 August 2025
Premier League: City 4-0 Wolves; Tottenham 3-0 Burnley
Netanyahu 'has become a problem,' says Danish PM as she calls for Russia-style s ..
British Pakistanis celebrate 78th Independence Day in Luton
Legal action initiated against University Town Scheme
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Maroof Int'l Hospital marks Independence Day3 minutes ago
-
Marka-e-Haq, Independence Day celebrated in Nawabshsh3 minutes ago
-
Ambulance hits motorbike in Haripur; child dies, 2 hurt3 minutes ago
-
DI Khan Police, CTD conduct search and strike operation against militants3 minutes ago
-
Benazir Public School celebrates 78th Independence Day3 minutes ago
-
IIUI honors memorizers of Holy Qur’an during ceremony13 minutes ago
-
NDF team felicitates Abid Lashari on his nomination for Pakistan’s Civil Award 202513 minutes ago
-
University of Sindh conducts pre entry test for admissions to MPhil, Phd programms23 minutes ago
-
Weather experts appeal to public to take PMD forecasts seriously, stay prepared23 minutes ago
-
Kashmore police rescue two Father-Son abductees from being kidnaping43 minutes ago
-
SSP Shaheed Benazirabad issues special directives for effective operations against outlaws43 minutes ago
-
NDMA spokesperson advises public to avoid unsafe zones53 minutes ago