“Marka-e-Haq” Independence Day Sports Events Continue With Enthusiasm

Faizan Hashmi Published August 10, 2025 | 04:20 PM

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) The “Marka-e-Haq” Independence Day sports activities, organized by the Haripur Sports Department, are continuing successfully here Sunday under the supervision of District Sports Officer (DSO) Haripur, Tauseef Ahmed. The events are being held on the directives of Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tashfeen Haider, Deputy Commissioner Haripur Waseem Ahmed and Regional Sports Officer Hazara Ahmad Zaman.

As part of the celebrations, an exciting badminton competition took place at Khalabat Badminton Hall, where Nawazish and Zaryab outplayed Bilal Shah and Moiz by 0–2 sets to secure victory. DSO Tauseef Ahmed, who was the chief guest at the event, distributed prizes among the winner and runner-up players and praised their performance.

A tug-of-war contest was also organized at Curtis Ground, attracting a large number of young participants who won various prizes. Additionally, an exhibition basketball match was held at the Multi-Purpose Hall, where the TIP team clinched victory after a close contest.

Speaking on the occasion, DSO Tauseef Ahmed said the objective of the “Battle for Truth” Independence Day events is to foster patriotism, passion, and healthy recreational activities among the youth. He urged young people to take an active part in sports to showcase Pakistan’s positive image to the world.

