"Marka-e-Haq" Music Concert Held At National Stadium To Mark 78th Independence Day
Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2025 | 01:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The Sindh Government, in collaboration with the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi, organized a Mega Music Concert at the National Stadium on Wednesday night as part of the 78th Independence Day celebrations, titled “Marka-e-Haq”.
The event, attended by hundreds of thousands of citizens, commenced at 6:00 pm and continued until late midnight. A grand fireworks display lit up the night sky, adding to the festive atmosphere.
Renowned singers, including Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Atif Aslam, Sajjad Ali, Hadiqa Kiani, and several others, performed before the energetic crowd. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, along with cabinet ministers and ACP President Ahmed Shah, also attended the event.
Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said this was the concluding program of the 14-day series of Independence Day celebrations organized across the province under the “Marka-e-Haq” theme. He highlighted that this year’s celebrations carried special significance, as the nation and the armed forces had “responded effectively” to Indian aggression in May 2025.
“Pakistan is a peace-loving country,” Shah remarked, “but when someone casts an evil eye, we know how to take it out.”
Throughout the evening, the crowd enthusiastically chanted slogans of “Pakistan Zindabad” and “Pak Army Zindabad”, expressing their patriotism and appreciation for the performers.
Recent Stories
Abdullah bin Zayed discusses bilateral relations, forest fire developments with ..
UAE Council for Fatwa highlights innovative use of AI in Fatwa issuance
UAE, Egypt strengthen cooperation in religious affairs
Julphar achieves AED707.3 million in net revenues for H1/25
Air Arabia reports second quarter 2025 net profit of AED415 million
Aunt’s heroic donation saves nephew as BMC performs UAE’s youngest infant li ..
Shamma bint Mohammed delivers lecture on sustainability at Expo Osaka 2025's UAE ..
Haier Celebrates Independence Day with Spirit, Unity, and Wellness
UAE Rescue Team, Albanian officials coordinate to strengthen joint efforts
UAE, Philippines strengthen bilateral trade, investment ties
ECC approves key economic measures including industrial estate
Scattered showers, humid weather forecast for Lahore
More Stories From Pakistan
-
"Marka-e-Haq" Music Concert held at National Stadium to mark 78th Independence Day2 minutes ago
-
Iranian cultural envoy greets Pakistan on Independence Day, hopes for stronger bilateral ties12 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti vows to defeat foreign-backed militants spreading hatred in Balochistan32 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Celebrates Ma'arka-e-Haq with Grand Ceremony & Sculpture Inauguration6 minutes ago
-
IGP Rizvi vows foolproof security in Independence Day message: “Your Safety, Our Honor”6 minutes ago
-
Uzbek envoy hails Pakistan’s spirit, extends heartfelt Independence Day greetings6 minutes ago
-
Independence Day reflects nation’s founding vision, says PM’s coordinator9 minutes ago
-
Green and White: The Timeless Story of Pakistan’s Freedom9 minutes ago
-
RWMC cleans celebration sites of Marka-e-Haq9 minutes ago
-
Minister distributes prizes to wheat production champions19 minutes ago
-
No compromise on quality of Hazara Motorway repairs: Commissioner19 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks cases details against Azam Swati19 minutes ago