"Marka-e-Haq" Music Concert held at National Stadium to mark 78th Independence Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The Sindh Government, in collaboration with the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi, organized a Mega Music Concert at the National Stadium on Wednesday night as part of the 78th Independence Day celebrations, titled “Marka-e-Haq”.

The event, attended by hundreds of thousands of citizens, commenced at 6:00 pm and continued until late midnight. A grand fireworks display lit up the night sky, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Renowned singers, including Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Atif Aslam, Sajjad Ali, Hadiqa Kiani, and several others, performed before the energetic crowd. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, along with cabinet ministers and ACP President Ahmed Shah, also attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said this was the concluding program of the 14-day series of Independence Day celebrations organized across the province under the “Marka-e-Haq” theme. He highlighted that this year’s celebrations carried special significance, as the nation and the armed forces had “responded effectively” to Indian aggression in May 2025.

“Pakistan is a peace-loving country,” Shah remarked, “but when someone casts an evil eye, we know how to take it out.”

Throughout the evening, the crowd enthusiastically chanted slogans of “Pakistan Zindabad” and “Pak Army Zindabad”, expressing their patriotism and appreciation for the performers.