Marka-e-Haq rekindled national spirit, turning I-Day a festival of unity: Aurangzeb Khichi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi Wednesday said that the recent Marka-e-Haq victory has rekindled the nation’s spirit, deepened unity, and inspired even the youngest citizens with courage and patriotism.

Talking to APP, the federal minister stated that this year’s Independence Day is not just a commemoration of freedom, but a celebration of resilience and pride, transforming the occasion into a grand festival across the country.

Aurangzeb Khichi said that the most precious gift for any nation is its independence, and the Marka-e-Haq has reminded Pakistanis of the sacrifices and determination needed to protect it.

“The Marka-e-Haq has strengthened national unity, revived patriotic fervour, and shown the world that the Pakistani nation is always ready to defend its sovereignty,” he remarked.

Aurangzeb Khichi congratulated the Chief of Army Staff for leading the defence of the country’s borders, dignity, and independence in an exemplary manner.

“Such a precedent has never existed in the country’s history. The courage and dedication of our armed forces have elevated national morale,” he said.

The federal minister added that all departments under his ministry, including Lok Virsa, the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL), and the National Language Promotion Department (NLPD), are organizing a variety of programmes to mark the occasion. These include seminars, discussion forums, competitions, exhibitions, concerts, and other cultural events.

He noted that the Independence Day celebrations this year have truly taken the shape of a grand national festival, bringing together people from all walks of life in a shared spirit of pride, patriotism, and unity.

